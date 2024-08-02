Nearly 600 animals relocated by Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center as Stone Canyon Fire neared facility

Staff at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had to act quickly on Tuesday when the Stone Canyon Fire grew closer to the facility. Staff saw the flames rising over a ridge behind the center and activated an emergency evacuation plan.

Nearly 600 injured or orphaned animals were living at the center, including a raccoon, squirrel, songbirds, geese, ducks and bunnies. It took staff about an hour to wrangle the animals to move them to other centers.

The animals were relocated to private animal rehabilitation centers until Thursday morning when they were given the all-clear to return to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. A goose that had surgery on Monday was moved first, and then baby bunnies because they are the most fragile, staff said.

"We're going to prioritize the patients that are most stressed out without the facilities they're used to here. For example, we brought in a goose that was really stressed yesterday because it really needs large pools for wading. and then our rabbits are next on the roster because they, really need air-conditioned space," said Mysti Tatro with the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

"We have gotten some animals from wildfires in the past, but I think mostly we're going to see animals that are impacted by being displaced," said Tatro. "So they're going to be crossing more roads and getting hit by vehicles more often. They're going to be in your backyards and your cat might catch a bird, or your dog might grab a bunny. So, we're going to see more of those, like, human-animal conflicts showing up."

The center is unable to take in any more new patients at this time. They are accepting donations to help offset the cost of evacuating the animals and placing them in temporary homes.

The Stone Canyon Fire is burning north of Lyons. It has charred 1,553 acres and was 30% contained as of Friday morning.