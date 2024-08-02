Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 600 animals relocated by Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center as Stone Canyon Fire neared facility

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center relocates nearly 600 injured or orphaned animals for fire
Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center relocates nearly 600 injured or orphaned animals for fire 01:58

Staff at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had to act quickly on Tuesday when the Stone Canyon Fire grew closer to the facility. Staff saw the flames rising over a ridge behind the center and activated an emergency evacuation plan. 

l-stone-canyon-fire-5vo-transfer-frame-692.jpg
The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had to relocate nearly 600 animals due to the Stone Canyon Fire.  CBS

Nearly 600 injured or orphaned animals were living at the center, including a raccoon, squirrel, songbirds, geese, ducks and bunnies. It took staff about an hour to wrangle the animals to move them to other centers. 

The animals were relocated to private animal rehabilitation centers until Thursday morning when they were given the all-clear to return to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. A goose that had surgery on Monday was moved first, and then baby bunnies because they are the most fragile, staff said. 

"We're going to prioritize the patients that are most stressed out without the facilities they're used to here. For example, we brought in a goose that was really stressed yesterday because it really needs large pools for wading. and then our rabbits are next on the roster because they, really need air-conditioned space," said Mysti Tatro with the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. 

l-stone-canyon-fire-5vo-transfer-frame-1082.jpg
The animals at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center were relocated during the Storm Canyon Fire.  CBS

"We have gotten some animals from wildfires in the past, but I think mostly we're going to see animals that are impacted by being displaced," said Tatro. "So they're going to be crossing more roads and getting hit by vehicles more often. They're going to be in your backyards and your cat might catch a bird, or your dog might grab a bunny. So, we're going to see more of those, like, human-animal conflicts showing up."

The center is unable to take in any more new patients at this time. They are accepting donations to help offset the cost of evacuating the animals and placing them in temporary homes. 

image-1.png
CBS

The Stone Canyon Fire is burning north of Lyons. It has charred 1,553 acres and was 30% contained as of Friday morning. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.