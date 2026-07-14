Another boat ramp in a Colorado reservoir closing due to low water levels

Another boat ramp in Colorado is closing for the season due to low water levels. It's at Green Mountain Reservoir north of Vail.

Rings of mud are now lining the area where the boat ramp previously ushered watercraft into the water.

Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service says the record-low snowpack in Colorado caused the reservoir to dry up so quickly.

The Forest Service released the following information about the closure: "The day-use area at the Heeney Marina remains open, and rental boats docked at the marina will continue to be available to the public. Hand-launching non-motorized vessels from shore continues to be allowed, but hand-launching motorized vessels, including motorized kayaks and rafts, is not allowed due to the risk of spreading aquatic nuisance species such as zebra mussels."

Last month, Boyd Lake State Park in Loveland closed their boat ramp for the same reason.