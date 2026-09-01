Stolen statue "The Prize Catch" returned to Northern Colorado park; suspects in theft identified

Greeley police are searching for two Commerce City men accused of stealing a 150-pound statue from Glenmere Park near the University of Northern Colorado campus.

Police say Dustin Bueno, 35, and Danny Lavato, 47, are wanted in connection with the theft of "The Prize Catch," a statue that was cut off at the ankle and taken from the park.

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The statue was later found at Rocky Mountain Recycling in Commerce City after employees flagged it to police. Its feet were still attached to the ground at the park in Greeley.

Police recovered the statue and returned it to the park. Sculpture Services of Colorado repaired it.

Scott Wallace, a resident who frequently visits Glenmere Park, said the statue has become part of the experience for families who spend time there.

"Well, the statue I think tells the history of the park. You know, if you think about a young man, here we go. I got a young man right here catching their first fish," Wallace said, noting how he brought his young son to go fishing.

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"It does represent, you know, what we love about this place and bringing our family here," Wallace said.

Wallace said the theft was disappointing for people who enjoy the park.

"Everybody was just kind of frustrated and let down that that could even be a target of theft," Wallace said. "In my mind, that was going to be lost forever when it happened."

The statue's recovery brought some relief.

"It just kind of fills you up, you know ... that not all is stolen can be lost forever," Wallace said.

Wallace said he hopes police arrest the people responsible.

"I hope they find them, and I hope ... they had a higher reason for needing to rip off something so beautiful," Wallace said.

Police also thanked Rocky Mountain Recycling for notifying authorities and Sculpture Services of Colorado for repairing the statue.

Bueno and Lavato are accused of several charges, including felony theft and felony providing false information to a pawn broker.