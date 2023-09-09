Watch CBS News
Greeley police shoot man they say fired at officers; suspect and one officer injured

A man is in the hospital after Greeley police shot him late Friday night. An officer was also sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries, but officials did not further elaborate. Police say the man shot at police, prompting them to return fire.

The man, who police did publicly not identify, approached officers around 11:55 p.m. as they were investigating a crime in a suburb near the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court. south of East 20th Street between 1st and Balsam Avenues.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will investigate. No other information was immediately available.

