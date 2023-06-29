Watch CBS News
Greeley police search for suspect who pointed gun at officers

Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at officers. It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to check out suspicious activity near 12th Avenue and Sixth Street. 

When the officer approached the suspect, the suspect ran away from the officer, turned around and pointed a gun at the officer. 

The officer fired at the suspect and the suspect ran away. 

