Greeley Fire Department responds to 2-alarm warehouse fire in Northern Colorado | VIDEO

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A two-alarm fire in Greeley had multiple Northern Colorado fire departments responding Sunday morning to extinguish the commercial fire.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 9th Avenue, near 1st Street.

The Greeley Fire Department called the fire "significant," and units from the Platte Valley Fire District, Windsor/Severance Fire District, Evans Fire District, and Eaton Fire District, as well as UCHealth EMS, responded to assist.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and no other buildings were impacted, according to the Greeley Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the area will be closed off as that investigation is ongoing.

