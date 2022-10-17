Greatest CU catches of all-time

University of Colorado football fans are still buzzing about the Buffs' first win of the season against Cal on Saturday. The play of the game was made by sophomore receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig who made an amazing touchdown catch in overtime which proved to be the game-winner. It got me, a lifelong Buff fan who started attending games in 1975, to rack my brain and come up with the best catches in CU history. I'm focusing more on the quality of the catch and the circumstances rather than just a great passing play. I'm sure I've forgotten some over the years but here are my 5 greatest catches by a CU Buff.

Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) celebrates after touchdown catch in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Folsom Field Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

5. Nelson Spruce overtime touchdown vs. Cal. It was 2014 when the Buffs and Bears authored an instant classic in Berkeley. The two teams went back and forth for 4 quarters and 2 overtimes before the Bears won 59-56. It was the first game in FBS history where both quarterbacks, Sefo Liufau and Jared Goff each threw for 7 TDs. It was in overtime however when Spruce made a memorable touchdown grab over a Cal defender to tie the game at 56. It was one of Spruce's school record 19 catches on the day and one of his 3 TDs.

Working on web article on top 5 all-time @cubuffs catches. Here's a great one from Spruuuuuuce!!! #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/O7696csivg — Eric Christensen (@cbseric) October 17, 2022

4. Mike Pritchard's improbable 4th quarter catch in the freezing rain at Nebraska. In 1990, the Buffs and Huskers squared off in Lincoln with a Big 8 tilt that would go a long way to deciding the Big 8 champ. Nebraska led 12-0 entering the 4th quarter but Pritchard's leaping catch near the goal line set the Buffs up for their first of 4, 4th quarter touchdowns. Pritchard made another great catch later in the quarter that led to the team's go-ahead score but it was his first catch that was the best. The Buffs won 27-12 and went on to earn of share of college football's national championship. This is the only non-touchdown catch to make the list.

Been thinking alot about great CU Buffs catches after Lemonious-Craig's great grab on Saturday. Working on web story. This will definitely be in the top 5! Mike Pritchard in the freezing rain in Lincoln! Posted by Eric Christensen on Monday, October 17, 2022

3. Montana Lemonious-Craig's surprising touchdown catch in overtime against Cal which gave the Buffs their first win of 2022. It was surprising because entering the game, Craig only had 4 catches on the season. But the sophomore from Inglewood, California broke out vs. the Bears catching 8 passes for over 100 yards. His game-winner initially was called incomplete but after review, Craig kept his right foot on the ground just long enough to allow him to secure the twisting, leaping grab for the score.

2. Bryce Bobo's amazing 1-handed touchdown catch in the Buffs' 41-38 win at Oregon. The year was 2016 and the Buffs entered the game 2-1 and were looking for a much-needed signature win in the Mike MacIntyre era. With more than 8 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, Steven Montez let one rip in Bobo's direction and the senior made a twisting, 1-handed touchdown grab which turned out to be the final score of the game as Colorado upset Oregon 41-38. The touchdown was initially called incomplete but the replay showed Bobo securing the ball with a hand and foot inbounds.

still thinking about great CU catches. He's the bobo catch vs. oregon https://t.co/cY0NjK5O5y #CUBuffs — Eric Christensen (@cbseric) October 17, 2022 The Miracle at Michigan. Enough said. Kordell Stewart's Hail Mary with no time left to Michael Westbrook is the school's all-time great play and one of college football's all-time greatest plays. Blake Anderson tipped the pass which then was snagged by Westbrook for the game-winning score at the Big House in Michigan. Stewart threw the ball a mere 73 yards in the air!

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭: The Miracle at Michigan



Kordell Stewart's unforgettable, game-winning Hail Mary. 🔥#GoBuffs | #CUlture pic.twitter.com/p9Sr5XxX0Z — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) May 12, 2022

Of course, there are several other great catches that deserve honorable mention. Charles Johnson's touchdown catch on his knees from Lamont Warren at Oklahoma in 1993. Jeremy Boom's leaping catch in 2003 against CSU from Joel Klatt. LaViska Shenault's game-winning touchdown catch at Nebraska in 2018 and Tony Brown's game-tying touchdown catch a year later against Nebraska.