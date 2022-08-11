Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base on Wednesday night. The public was urged to stay away from Jewell Avenue between 470 and Genoa.

Please avoid area of Jewell Ave btwn 470 & Genoa. We still have units responding to the area and need roadways clear to make entry. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/BUsN6PZ6QR — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 11, 2022

What caused the fire is being investigated. No structures were threatened. No injuries were reported.

We thank motorists along Jewell Ave for their patience as we worked along the roadway. No further updates are expected. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 11, 2022

