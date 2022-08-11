Watch CBS News
Grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base on Wednesday night. The public was urged to stay away from Jewell Avenue between 470 and Genoa. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. No structures were threatened. No injuries were reported. 

Fire suppression units from Buckley Space Force Base supported operations and helped Aurora fire crews extinguish the fire.  

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:19 PM

