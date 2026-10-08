How a grandmother's kitchen inspired popular Denver creator @milehighandhungry

She has about 320,000 followers across social media platforms and a growing reputation as one of Denver's most trusted food guides.

You may only know her by her handle @milehighandhungry. To family and friends, she's Haley Paez. The inspiration for Haley's work and passion began in her grandmother's kitchen.

Her father's mom, Gloria Paez, from Mexico, didn't speak English but loved to cook.

CBS

"That was how she would show us that she cared about us and she loved us," Paez said.

Paez is proud of both sides of her family, Mexican and Polish, but said it's her grandmother Gloria's kitchen that influenced her most. While tamales covered the table at Christmas, Gloria cooked all regional varieties of Mexican cuisine. She hailed from Guadalajara, and her husband Mario from Veracruz.

"She was known for her enchiladas verdes, which is made with tomatillo salsa," Paez said.

@milehighandhungry

A socially conscious upbringing also shaped her business model. Paez does not take money from the independent restaurants she features. Her income comes from contracts with national brands, including beverage companies, grocery and restaurant chains and sports companies.

Paez met our crew at Tarascos on south Federal Boulevard, and she raved about their mole and other specialties from Michoacán. "If you want good food in Denver, you have to go to Federal," Paez said.

For Paez, food is about more than sustenance, a view she learned from her grandmother.

Paez family

"It was something greater that builds community, builds love, and builds connection with the people around you," she said.

She said that philosophy drives every post, and she doesn't take her influence lightly.

"I don't see it as a privilege of 'oh I have all these followers and all this stuff'; I see it as I hold the responsibility to my community, and that's what I take the most pride in," Paez said.

Paez said local business owners feel the impact firsthand.

"Hearing restaurant owners say, 'We've had so many people in our restaurant, we've gotten new regulars, we've gotten people in the door,' is so powerful," she said.

The digital storyteller who learned to love people through food is now feeding that love to all of Denver.

You can follow Paez on multiple platforms via @milehighandhungry