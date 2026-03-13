Grand jury indicts man in case of missing Denver hairstylist Jax Gratton

New developments have emerged in the case of Jax Gratton, the 34-year-old Denver hairstylist who disappeared in April of last year and whose body was found two months later.

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of tampering with Gratton's body and evidence connected to her death.

Brandon David Mumma Jefferson County

According to court records, Brandon David Mumma, 44, has been charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Investigators say Mumma was one of the last people seen with Gratton before she disappeared.

Gratton, a well-known hairstylist and transgender woman in Denver, was missing for nearly two months before her remains were discovered in June.

"Justice for Jax is an ongoing fight ... it does not start or end with this court date," said Z Williams, co-director of the Bread and Roses Legal Center and a victim advocate working with Gratton's family.

Williams said the family believes there were significant failures during the investigation.

"Many, many missteps were made from the moment that she was reported missing to when she was found dead," Williams said.

Nearly a year after Gratton's remains were discovered, a grand jury returned the indictment against Mumma. Williams said the family and Gratton's community were unfamiliar with his name before the charges were announced.

"After having done her rosary, her celebration of life, hosted multiple vigils, and met with many people who love Jax from all of her different communities, no one has ever heard this name," Williams said.

Investigators say Gratton was last seen with Mumma and another man. According to the indictment, Mumma allegedly left Gratton around 2 a.m. while she was under the influence of drugs. When he returned a few hours later, authorities say he attempted to conceal her body and personal belongings to avoid detection by police.

Jax Gratton Gratton's family

Prosecutors say Gratton's cellphone has never been recovered. Investigators relied on security camera footage from the building where her body was found and cellphone records to piece together a timeline of events.

"There are hundreds of unanswered questions about what happened to Jax," Williams said.

Authorities say they have been unable to determine how Gratton died. Because of the length of time between her death and when her body was found, investigators say the cause and manner of death may have been "obscured or eliminated."

For Gratton's family and supporters, that uncertainty has only intensified their calls for answers.

"This is a drop in the bucket compared to what she deserves and what her community and family deserve," Williams said.

Friends and family remember Gratton as a vibrant and compassionate presence in the community.

"Jax was incredibly colorful, beautiful, effervescent," Williams said. "She made everyone she met feel loved and cared for."

Mumma has been transferred from the Summit County Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.