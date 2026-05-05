Grace period ending, fines begin for I-25 Express Lanes in Northern Colorado

The grace period is almost over for drivers who cross the lines in the I-25 Express Lanes in Northern Colorado.

The 30-day grace period has been in effect for the I-25 corridor between Berthoud and Fort Collins since early April. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it issued 3,540 warnings during that time to drivers who crossed the solid lines.

"Weaving in and out of the Express Lanes is extremely dangerous and increases the risk of a crash because of the significant speed differentials between vehicles in the Express Lanes and those in the general-purpose lanes. Crossing the solid line has always been illegal, but now, new technology allows these violations to be enforced more effectively using roadside cameras and sensors that detect when a vehicle crosses the line," said CDOT.

Drivers can only enter and exit the Express Lanes where there is a dashed line. If there's a dashed line on one side and a solid line on the other, only the drivers on the side of the dashed line can cross over.

Drivers could receive a fine of up to $250 for crossing outside of a designated area. CDOT will begin issuing fines on May 7.