Health care tax credits are set to expire, raising costs for millions. Here's what to know.

The cost of health care remains in limbo for roughly 22 million Americans after the U.S. government reopened late Wednesday without a deal to extend an expiring federal tax credit that offsets the cost of some Affordable Care Act plans.

The fate of the enhanced premium tax credit had been at the center of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history as Democrats pushed Republicans to extend the subsidy in order to reopen the government.

The Senate voted late Sunday on a deal to end the shutdown that did not resolve the future of the tax credit — a central demand of Democrats during the government funding fight. On Wednesday, the House approved the Senate-passed funding package to end the 43-day shutdown. President Trump signed the legislation shortly after.

To secure the Democratic votes needed to reopen the government, Senate Republicans agreed to hold a separate vote on extending the ACA tax credits by mid-December. But a vote isn't guaranteed to succeed, and even if the legislation makes it out of the Senate, House GOP leaders have not committed to holding a vote in the lower chamber.

Americans are now choosing their 2026 health plans on the ACA's online marketplaces, and without congressional action, the tax credits will expire Dec. 31.

"A lot of people are sort of in this limbo state where they have to buy their insurance for next year, but they really don't know how this is going to shake out at the federal level," Emma Wager, a senior policy analyst at nonprofit health policy site KFF, told CBS News.

What happens without an extension?

Without any action on Congress's part, the enhanced premium tax credits will disappear at the end of 2025.

The subsidies were introduced in 2021 through the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act, and then extended for three more years in the Inflation Reduction Act.

That means low- and middle-income households that previously qualified for the tax credits would likely see their ACA premiums more than double next year, rising from an average of $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026, according to a KFF analysis.

Faced with higher costs for ACA insurance, about 4 million people are likely to drop their health coverage, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated.

"Americans are really just seeing how expensive health care is in this country, and it's just completely unaffordable for a lot of people to pay their own entire health insurance premium," Wager said.

Currently, the enhanced ACA premium tax credit is available for people who earn between 100% to 400% of the poverty level, which sets the upper threshold at $62,000 for an individual, according to KFF. However, some Americans who earn above that 400% benchmark can qualify for the tax credit if their insurance rates exceed 8.5% of their income.

Three-quarters of Americans favor renewing the subsidies, according to recent KFF polling. That includes 94% of Democrats and about half of Republicans.

If Congress renews the subsidies, federal and state marketplaces would need to retool the 2026 plans already available to consumers. It's possible a new plan could be made retroactive to January 2026, even if it's passed later in the year, Wager said.

"At that point, people are sort of locked in on whatever plan they chose, but they can retroactively receive the tax credit," she noted.

Are there other options from Congress?

Congress could pursue other ways to make health coverage more affordable. On Saturday, President Trump called for sending the money saved by not extending the tax subsidies "directly to the people." On his Truth Social platform, he criticized the ACA and said Americans should be able to use the savings to purchase other kinds of insurance.

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare," he wrote.

Wager said it remains to be seen if Mr. Trump's plan is feasible, saying "we haven't seen a concrete enough proposal at this point."

Some lawmakers have offered similar proposals, such as Senate Health Committee Chair Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana. In a floor speech last week, he said eligible Americans could be sent "a pre-funded federal flexible spending account" to use for health expenses, from dental care to prescription drugs and preventive services.

In the meantime, as 2026 approaches and the future of the enhanced premium tax credit remains unclear, enrollees should consider speaking with a health insurance expert to get advice on their options, Wager advised.

"The most important thing that you can do is talk to somebody — an agent, broker or a navigator — who can help you make sure that you really understand what your options are and that you get the best plan for your financial situation and your health care situation," she said.