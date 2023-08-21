Watch CBS News
Gov. Polis issues executive order to help address affordable housing in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Monday, one he said will help address the affordable housing crisis in Colorado. Polis said the act will help speed up approval and ensure the government is not a barrier to more construction of housing. 

He said the goal is to do it in a way that will help keep Colorado a great place to live. 

"Improving livability is the short version of how we grow without increasing traffic, worsening air quality, is more water-efficient, all these values that we have, fundamentally about our quality of life," said Polis. 

 It's estimated that Colorado will add 1.7 million people by the year 2050. 

