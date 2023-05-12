Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis signs wildfire bills into law

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signs wildfire bills into law
Gov. Jared Polis signs wildfire bills into law 00:27

Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills about wildfires into law on Friday. He traveled around the state to demonstrate how each new law will impact every Coloradan. 

polis-wildfire-bill-signing-43vo-transfer-frame-17.jpg
CBS

Polis signed laws in Morrison, Colorado Springs and Centennial Airport. The last location is where a new firefighting aircraft will be stationed. 

The bills cover a lot of ground when it comes to wildfires. They will establish mitigation workforces, and ramp up fire investigation efforts, another bill addresses how evacuations are processed and there is also a grant program for people to build wildfire-resistant homes. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.