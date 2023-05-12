Gov. Jared Polis signs wildfire bills into law

Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills about wildfires into law on Friday. He traveled around the state to demonstrate how each new law will impact every Coloradan.

Polis signed laws in Morrison, Colorado Springs and Centennial Airport. The last location is where a new firefighting aircraft will be stationed.

The bills cover a lot of ground when it comes to wildfires. They will establish mitigation workforces, and ramp up fire investigation efforts, another bill addresses how evacuations are processed and there is also a grant program for people to build wildfire-resistant homes.