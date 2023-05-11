Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law, including investment in clean energy, air quality improvements

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation into law on Thursday that he says represents the largest investment in clean energy and air quality improvements in Colorado history. It includes tens of millions of dollars in rebates and tax credits for electric vehicles, electric bikes, and electric lawn equipment.

The law also moves up the state's deadline for net-zero carbon emissions.

CBS

One of the bills is in response to a story by CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd about long wait times to get solar installations connected to the grid. the measure requires Xcel Energy to make the connection within 60 days, while another bill streamlines the permitting and inspection process.

There is also legislation aimed at addressing high energy price swings by preventing Xcel from passing on certain costs to customers, and a bill that provides grants for geothermal heating and cooling systems.

"It enables our gas utilities to offer geothermal heating and cooling as an alternative to gas services and my goodness when we had January and February bills who wouldn't want a low-cost reliable alternative that doesn't fluctuate in cost because of the global commodities market," said Polis.

Starting as early as July, you can get a tax credit of $5,000 to $7,500 for electric and hybrid vehicles and up to $12,000 for trucks.

Coloradans who buy electric bikes can get a credit of up to $500 and up to $3,000 for heat pumps.