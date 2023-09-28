Gov. Jared Polis wants to keep Colorado's national parks open in case of federal shutdown

Gov. Jared Polis is working to keep the national parks in Colorado open in case of a federal government shutdown. Polis issued an executive order directing the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to "develop a plan for continued operations and resource protection of Colorado's National Parks and other federal lands in the event of a federal government shutdown."

The executive order directs the Colorado Dept. of Natural Resources to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop a plan for continued operations and resource protection of Colorado's four national parks and federal lands through a federal shutdown and submit the plan to the governor's office.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is known for huge dunes like the towering Star Dune, and for the seasonal Medano Creek and beach created at the base of the dunes. These sand dunes are the tallest dunes in North America. They are shaped by the forces of wind and water and are continuously moving and shifting. The dunes comprise 30 square miles of dunes, 750 ft elevation gains and average hike times to the top of the dunes is 2 hours. Also in the area is the backcountry Medano Pass Primitive Road winds through a canyon toward the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Trails lead to forests, wetlands and alpine lakes like Medano Lake, which is home to trout and tundra wildlife. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Our state is proud to be home to world-class outdoors, including four national parks, that play a key role in our economy and way of life. Coloradans and millions of visitors every year — many of whom are looking forward to seeing the beautiful Fall colors — hike through trail systems and see the iconic natural wonders in our parks. Colorado's beautiful national parks belong to the American people and help support our local communities and economy. The closure of the national parks and other federal lands would hurt state and local economies, small businesses, and park employees. My action today will help ensure national parks and federal lands will remain open through a potential shutdown and protects Colorado from the damage closing the parks would have. I urge the federal government to reach an agreement, and I am hopeful they will do so to avoid a shutdown," said Polis in a statement.

Last year, more than 5.5 million people traveled to Colorado to visit the national parks, spending more than $695 million.