Gov. Jared Polis wants to boost Colorado students' math scores

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis wants to boost Colorado students' math scores
Gov. Jared Polis wants to support students in Colorado who are struggling in math. A new report shows that students in the state rank 20th in the U.S. for math. 

Polis said he is working with state lawmakers, teachers, and after-school providers to bring evidence-based math support. 

He also wants to offer free math training for teachers and invest $25 million in after-school programs to help students. 

"By getting math education right, we can prepare Colorado and Coloradans for success in the future. And I really look forward to seeing what this historic effort does as it moves through the legislative process, be enacted in the field, make a difference for families in helping students achieve math," said Polis. 

The Governor's Office will offer a new "Brightspot Award" for math as an incentive. When schools exceed the benchmarks set by the state, the school will receive $50,000 to spend on tutoring and enrichment in a way that works for them. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM

First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

