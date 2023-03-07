Gov. Jared Polis wants to boost Colorado students' math scores

Gov. Jared Polis wants to support students in Colorado who are struggling in math. A new report shows that students in the state rank 20th in the U.S. for math.

Polis said he is working with state lawmakers, teachers, and after-school providers to bring evidence-based math support.

He also wants to offer free math training for teachers and invest $25 million in after-school programs to help students.

"By getting math education right, we can prepare Colorado and Coloradans for success in the future. And I really look forward to seeing what this historic effort does as it moves through the legislative process, be enacted in the field, make a difference for families in helping students achieve math," said Polis.

The Governor's Office will offer a new "Brightspot Award" for math as an incentive. When schools exceed the benchmarks set by the state, the school will receive $50,000 to spend on tutoring and enrichment in a way that works for them.