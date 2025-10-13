Goodwill of Colorado offers customers big savings on Halloween costumes, fall decor

As many families struggle with higher prices during the Halloween and upcoming holiday seasons, many are also turning toward thrifting and buying used items to save a few extra dollars and make ends meet. This is also one of the busiest times of the year for Goodwill of Colorado stores.

David Hickman, the store manager at Goodwill of Colorado, said, "Halloween is our Super Bowl, and the Goodwill of Colorado stores here in Denver really transform into a thrifting, thrilling one-stop shop for families to come find costumes and décor."

Goodwill Colorado offers Halloween and fall decor at a discount. CBS

Hickman said during this time of year, the store usually sees an uptick in both donations and customers shopping.

"The cool thing about Goodwill Colorado is you can find a new item every day. It really is a treasure hunt. Every day of the week, new products are coming to the floor," said Hickman.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending an average of $115 per person on Halloween this year, which is a record high. Freeman added that many families are also looking to save money on Halloween costumes. Shopping at consignment shops or thrifting is a great way to save a few extra dollars during the holiday season.

"That's one of the great things about Goodwill is saving money. So, if you come in here and you're buying a full costume, you can be out the door for less than $30, where, if you go to a big box store, you're spending twice that for just a one-time," said Hickman.

Halloween is a busy time at Goodwill stores in Colorado. CBS

By shopping on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, teachers, military, and seniors can also save a few extra bucks on those discount days. The store also offers discounts every week with different colored tags at 50% and 30% off. While many items are used, some items are also new.

"We have a great selection of different costumes for kids to adults. We offer decor if you're trying to decorate your yard or your house, and those new accessories, where, if you're dressing up as Dracula and you need some makeup for that face, or if you're a hippie and you need some sunglasses, or even for the small kids, the swashbuckler or a pirate sword, we offer things like that as well," said Hickman.

Hickman said every year, Goodwill also creates a "lookbook" that you can find online. It has costume inspiration, and when customers go to the store, team members can help them put together those looks.

Hickman also said outside of saving money, sustainability is also a plus of shopping at Goodwill of Colorado. Last year, they saved 190 million pounds of products. Instead of being donated, many items would have gone to the landfills.

Goodwill stores in Colorado have a good selection of Halloween costumes for less. CBS

The store is getting ready for the fall season and Christmas. Hickman said that every Goodwill of Colorado store will have at least eight feet of space dedicated to Christmas products.