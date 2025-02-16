Good Samaritan helps capture Colorado thief, says "I had to do something"

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office recently released helicopter footage of a Good Samaritan tackling a dangerous car thief to the ground. Investigators are commending Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio for his bravery. Though the case was resolved over a year ago, officials waited for the legal process to conclude before sharing the details.

Eslava-Osorio's heroic actions led to the arrest of 41-year-old James McDonald, who was wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft in Arapahoe County. McDonald was in the midst of a crime spree spanning multiple jurisdictions at the time.

Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio and Mrs. Eslava-Osorio CBS

On March 11, 2023, McDonald visited Groove Ford at 10039 E. Arapahoe Rd. in Centennial, asked for a test drive of a red Ford F-150, and later stole the truck. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Just two days later, on March 13, McDonald stole an RV motorhome in Lakewood, which contained a 9mm handgun. Three days later, McDonald and a woman driving the stolen Ford F-150 were spotted by Park County deputies. Both vehicles were pursued but the chase was ultimately called off for safety reasons.

On March 20, Arapahoe County deputies located the stolen RV at a storage facility on 3411 S. Irving St. Several firearms were found inside. McDonald, however, continued his crime spree, stealing a black Ford F-150 on March 21 from Sterling Auto Sales in Franktown.

Three days later, on March 24, while driving the stolen truck, McDonald managed to evade a Lakewood police officer's attempts to pull him over. Deputies from Arapahoe County tracked McDonald, seeking assistance from the Denver Police Department's Air1 helicopter. The helicopter tracked McDonald through Denver for about an hour until he crashed the truck and fled on foot.

Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio tackles Colorado thief Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

That's when Eslava-Osorio, who was walking to a nearby supermarket with his wife, noticed McDonald's truck throwing sparks and running a red light. Eslava-Osorio initially thought about helping the driver but was shocked when McDonald got out of the truck and ran away.

Eslava-Osorio and his family are no strangers to fleeing corruption, after all, they arrived in the U.S. after leaving Colombia two years ago. He says he has vowed to protect the city and country he lives in because there is no price you can put on peace.

"I thought he was hurt, but when I saw him run, I realized he was dangerous," Eslava-Osorio said. "This man is a danger to others, and I had to do something," he said in Spanish.

Eslava-Osorio chased McDonald down, managing to pin him to the ground in a nearby parking lot. Though McDonald fought back, Eslava-Osorio was able to hold him until police arrived. Officers quickly took McDonald into custody.

James McDonald Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

McDonald's run from the law ended that day. He is now serving a 40-year sentence at the Skyline Correctional Center in Cañon City.

Eslava-Osorio, reflecting on the incident, said, "I don't regret what I did. A person like that shouldn't be free on the streets. I did it because I saw the danger he posed, and I knew I had to act," he said.

McDonald's spree, spanning several thefts and dangerous chases, ultimately ended because of the courageous actions of one man.