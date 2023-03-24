Glenwood Hot Springs Resort announces plan to add more pools

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort this week announced plans to build more pools. The expansion of the major tourist attraction in western Colorado is scheduled to be completed next year.

The resort's current water features include the world's largest hot springs pool, which is generally one consistent temperature, and a hotter Therapy Pool just east of the big one. With the East End Expansion Project, they'll be adding five new pools which will be varying temperatures. One will include a waterfall.

All of us here at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort are excited to share the renderings for our East End Expansion Project... Posted by Glenwood Hot Springs on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A rendering the resort has posted on its website shows the pools filling the area of the resort next to where East 6th Street and North River Street meet in Glenwood Springs.

LINK: Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

The last major renovation to the resort was completed 4 years ago when the resort added the Sopris Splash Zone and Shoshone Chutes on the west end of the big pool.

The resort will remain open during the expansion project.

The hot springs in Glenwood Springs which have a beautiful view of surrounding mountains have lured visitors from near and far ever since white settlers came to Colorado, and even before then. President Theodore Roosevelt and Doc Holliday are among the famous names from history who have soaked in the healing waters.

Eight years ago a second resort featuring hot springs opened in Glenwood Springs. Iron Mountain Hot Springs is located on Centennial Street on the bank of the Colorado River.