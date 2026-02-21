Aurora sees low participation numbers for girls sports, Colorado city makes big move to change that

Aurora Parks Recreation and Open Space thinks getting girls into sports will strengthen the community.

"We want to be helping shape the future game changers and leaders of tomorrow on and off the court and field," said Alexandra Ries, the marketing coordinator for Aurora Parks Recreation and Open Space.

But recently they've noticed girls really aren't getting involved in their programs.

"There's really just such a large gap in those participation numbers right now," said Ries.

CBS

"We struggled to fill all girls' teams in some of our sport leagues, so we had to make a lot of our sports co-ed."

Which is why they have launched the "She Plays Aurora" program. They say it's "a campaign dedicated to inspiring girls to take part in youth sports programs across the city."

"It's about addressing the barriers to entry to sports," said Ries.

First, they are going to host a free introductory sports trial day at the Southeast Recreation Center on March 15.

"Making sure that girls have an easy introduction into sports, right from the get-go," said Ries.

In addition, the city is making an extra effort to recruit women coaches and role models for their girls' sports programs.

"We already have a lot of great women staff. But, you know, that's one of the largest reasons why girls don't join sports is not having role models or women coaches to look up to," said Ries.

CBS

They say research shows participation in sports is good for girls.

"Sports have proven to boost mental health. It's proven to create leaders and teamwork and resilience," said Ries.

They hope this will be the start of a strong girls' sports culture in the city.

"My hope for this program is making sure that we're able to create all girls' teams," said Ries.

If you want to sign up or are interested in coaching visit the Aurora Parks Recreation and Open Space website.