CBS Colorado's second annual Girls in the Game hosts over 1,000 girls, inspires careers in sports

Second annual Girls in the Game event hosted over one thousand girls

Over 1,000 girls showed up to CBS Colorado's second annual Girls in the Game event, which encourages and inspires girls to consider a career in sports.

The event also hosted 40 vendors ranging from the community's newest team, Colorado Summit FC, to a Broncos legend, Riley Odoms, now coaching women's football.

"It's just so rewarding to see their excitement knowing that there's a women's team that they get to cheer for alongside all of the men's teams that have existed in the market," said Summit FC president Jen Millet.

"I'm just wishing and hoping that the game will blossom for these young ladies cause it's exciting," added Riley Odoms, who recently joined the coaching staff for the Mile High Blaze.

Everywhere you turned, there was a booth or a discussion for everyone. Girls not only learned about athletic opportunities, they also had the chance to speak with experts in medicine, sports psychology, sports entertainment and more.

"They can do whatever they want, and the cool thing about this is there are so many careers and so many amazing inspirational women who really want to give back and inspire these young girls," said CBS Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean.

In addition to the dozens of booths inside the University of Denver's Hamilton Gymnasium, outside, the action picked up. All the girls showed what they can do at various clinics.

Outside is also where CBS Colorado met 10-year-old Aubrey Gangloff.

Aubrey Gangloff practices her golf skills at Girls in the Game. CBS

"I swim, I dance, I golf, I love tumbling too," said Gangloff. "It's just so cool to see all these girls out here and all these female inspirations to show these girls that they can do anything."

Aubrey just started 5th grade, but is already thinking about inspiring the next generation.

"My confidence really came from when I was doing dance, because I love being in front of a crowd," said Gangloff. "And I love showing younger kids, like the next generation, that if I'm confident, you can be confident."

After a big day, it is abundantly clear that the future is bright for girls in the game.