Girls & Science Kick-Off Event gets new Teen Zone

CBS Colorado is partnered with Ping Identity, Girls Inc of Metro Denver, DaVita, Xcel Energy, and Denver Health for a month-long celebration of Girls & Science. It's an exploration of all the different careers that the STEM fields offer, as well as, a recognition of the tremendous contributions that women make in STEM. The month kicks off with a huge event at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science where hundreds of businesses and organizations set up booths with fun STEM activities and information about their STEM contributions. Thousands of girls and their families enjoy the free night at the Museum and all the learning opportunities Girls & Science offers.

This year, CBS Colorado and its partners are adding a new Teen Zone.

"The Teen Zone is really important this year because we wanted a way for every age group to connect with topics in STEM. The Teen Zone helps sort of spark that early curiosity so we can keep that momentum going," said Amariah Jean-Baptiste, Teen Programs Manager with Girls, Inc.

The Teen Zone will offer special programming and more complicated activities geared towards girls 13-years-old and older. Swire Coca-Cola will be among the companies with a booth in the Teen Zone.

"We will have some of repurposed Coca-Cola syrup barrels that we'll show attendees how to turn them into rain barrels that they can use in home gardens, and we'll be sharing some of our sustainability programming and really getting girls excited and engaged with possible careers in STEM," said Allison Barrett, Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs with Swire Coca-Cola.

In addition to the lesson in rain barrels, Swire Coca-Cola will be offering a chance to win prizes.

"We will have a pretty large trivia wheel with some sustainability focused questions. [If you answer correctly you can win] a sustainably made Coca-Cola tee shirt out of some of our recycled cans, a hat made out of recycled cans and water bottles, and other sustainably focused prizes," Barrett added.

Girls & Science is in its 12th year, and CBS Colorado wanted the event to grow with the girls it serves. The Teen Zone is an opportunity to offer a little more mature activities.

"In the Teen Zone, Girls, Inc of Metro Denver is going to have an activity that we call the Science of Self-Care, so the girls are going to be able to make a really fun lip scrub all while learning the chemistry and science involved in the whole process," Jean-Baptiste added.

In addition to fun activities, Girls & Science is a great way to learn more about all the different ways that science, technology, engineering and math are used in our daily lives. There are also opportunities to meet women who've already built careers in STEM.

"We're so excited to be involved in the Teen Zone and Girls & Science in general. It's just a space where youth and teens are able to be encouraged in those STEM fields, how they get to meet amazing mentors, they get to do fun STEM activities, and all of those things help them see themselves in the journey of actually having a STEM career," Jean-Baptiste explained.

The Girls & Science Kick-Off Event is Friday, March 6, 2026 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. There will be dozens of opportunities to meet women working in STEM jobs, and experiment with a wide range of STEM activities. The Kick-Off if free, but registration is helpful to gauge the number of who will be participating.