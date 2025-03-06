Girls can get inspired by women in STEM careers at Girls & Science Kickoff Event at Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Girls and their families are invited to come and explore STEM careers with women who are working in STEM fields this Friday at the Girls & Science Kickoff Event. It takes place from 4-8 p.m. at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Women still continue to be under-represented in many STEM fields, and CBS Colorado's Girls & Science, presented by Ping Identity, is taking place all through the month of March to encourage more girls to learn more about the many diverse opportunities a future career in science, technology, engineering, and math can bring.

Admission to the museum will be free from 4-8 p.m., and if you plan to attend you are encouraged to register. This helps the museum get a sense of how many people will be visiting. The event includes activity tables from CBS Colorado as well as many other businesses and organizations where STEM jobs are important.

"Many of the activities are geared towards elementary and middle school aged kids. But all girls and their families are welcome. It's a great opportunity for girls to connect with women working in STEM in a space where they can ask questions and learn more about their careers. Guests also have the opportunity to explore the museum's exhibitions during this free event," said Elaine Torres, CBS Colorado's Director of Community & Strategic Partnerships.

First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney poses for photos with attendees of the Girls & Science Kickoff Event at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in 2024. CBS

The CBS Colorado space will feature First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney, who shares her passion for reporting on weather conditions in Colorado with television and streaming viewers every day. Kids will get a chance to create their perfect 7-day weather forecast, pose for photos with Lauren, and learn more about the magic of television by checking out the CBS Colorado green screen.



Whitney said she's excited to be leading Girls & Science and shared some advice for girls who are interested: "Be curious, ask questions, and never stop learning! If something in STEM sparks your interest, explore it -- talk to your teachers, join STEM clubs, and dive into books on the subjects you love. There is so much knowledge at your fingertips, and the more you explore, the more you'll discover."

"Don't be afraid to research topics that fascinate you, even if you're not sure they'll become your career. Learning is a lifelong journey, and sometimes the smallest discovery can ignite a passion that shapes your future."



CBS Colorado is also bringing the First Alert Weather Tracker and the First Alert Traffic Tracker to the museum, and visitors will have an opportunity to see how they work right outside the entrance to the museum.

Each year, Girls & Science features mentors from some of the program's partner organizations. Kids will have a chance to meet some of the mentors on Friday night and learn more about their passion for what they do. They'll be leading the activities for their companies.

One of the new companies with an activity station at Girls & Science this year is Davita, whose headquarters are in Denver. Their activity station will help girls and their families learn more about the important function kidneys play in our bodies.

Following Friday's Kickoff Event, there will be several other ways to participate in Girls & Science. Learn more at CBSColorado.com/GirlsandScience.