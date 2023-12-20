Watch CBS News
Getaway vehicle on standby during Commerce City robbery stolen by another thief in Colorado

Getaway vehicle captured on surveillance video in Commerce City
Getaway vehicle captured on surveillance video in Commerce City 00:30

A vehicle that was on standby for a getaway after a robbery was stolen by another thief. That left the original robbery suspects on the run- literally. 

Video shows a getaway vehicle being stolen by another suspect.  Commerce City Police

The Commerce City Police Department posted a video that shows the getaway car parked in front of the High-Low Check Cashing business at 72nd and Monaco. The three robbery suspects were planning to jump into the black car once they were done with the heist. 

Instead, another suspect jumped into the car and took off once the trio went inside the business. That left the three suspects without a ride and they ran away from the scene. 

Officers were able to arrest two of the suspects, both teenagers. 

December 20, 2023

