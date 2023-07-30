Get ready for rain! Monsoon season kicks off in Colorado this week

Monsoon season in Colorado generally starts in late July or early August. This year it arrives right on schedule.

The "summer monsoon" is a seasonal shift in wind direction which results in extra moisture being transported into Colorado from the south and southwest. Rain can be heavy when monsoon moisture is healthy and mountain burn scars leftover from recent wildfires can be especially susceptible to flooding.

CBS

As the large ridge of high pressure responsible for the hotter than normal weather last week moves from Colorado to Texas this week, it will open the door for increasing monsoon moisture each day starting Monday. The best chance for rain will likely wait until Wednesday and Thursday when the vast majority of areas in Colorado including the Denver metro area will get rain.

Rain forecast for Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3 CBS

The wetter weather will also mean relatively cooler temperatures with 80s along the Front Range for the middle of the week and likely only 70s on Friday.