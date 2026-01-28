Gerber recalls some arrowroot biscuits over potential plastic or paper pieces

Gerber is recalling some of its arrowroot biscuits over potential contamination of soft plastic and paper pieces, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The recall affects several batches of the 5.5-ounce Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits with "Best Before" dates between Oct. 16, 2026 to Dec. 16, 2026. The FDA urged buyers to check the 10-digit batch code listed on the back of the product packaging.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to Gerber's voluntary recall announcement.

The potential presence of soft plastic and paper pieces came from an arrowroot flour supplier who initiated a recall, Gerber said. The company said it is no longer working with the flour supplier.

Customers should not feed the recalled arrowroot products to children and should return the products for a refund, the company said.

Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits products are recalled due to the potential presence of soft plastic and/or paper pieces that should not be consumed. FDA/Gerber

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously," Gerber said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers."

Gerber, which dominates the baby food market in the U.S., has previously issued recalls for its products, including baby formula. Last year, it recalled teething sticks after customers complained about choking.