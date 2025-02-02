Gerber teething sticks recalled after customers complained about choking

New study reveals 60% of baby foods in U.S. fail to meet nutritional health standards

Gerber is recalling edible sticks meant to ease teething pain over a possible choking hazard.

The baby food maker announced Friday that it was recalling and discontinuing its brand of "Sooth N Chew" teething sticks after receiving customer complaints about choking. The company said one emergency room visit had been reported.

The teething sticks are edible teethers marketed to parents and guardians of children six months and older. They come in strawberry-apple and banana flavors. The products were sold in stores and online across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the company said.

Gerber said it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers," it said in a news release.

Customers who bought the teething sticks should return them to the stores where they were purchased for a refund, the company said.

Gerber, which dominates the baby food market in the U.S., has previously issued recalls for its products, including baby formula. In 2007, its baby cereal product was recalled due to possible choking hazards.