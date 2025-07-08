Colorado gastroenterologist helps patients talk about issues with making it to the bathroom

Gastroenterologist helps patients talk about issues with making it to the bathroom

Going to the restroom is a private matter, and people tend to avoid sharing intimate details. That could be why many people don't report having trouble getting there in time. Instead, they live in the shadows as uncontrollable leakage takes over their lives. For one Colorado woman, finally opening up about her experience was the key she needed to unlock treatment.

For Bernie, who asked CBS Colorado not to use her last name, the experience was overwhelming.

"It was horrible, embarrassing. I had no control. It was awful," she said.

After having surgery on her lower back, Bernie slowly but surely started to lose control of her bowel movements.

"I'd be picking up something and putting it in my car. Any kind of pressure," she said.

It happened once while out with her grandkids and ended up with her seeking refuge in her car.

"I really did feel like less of a person, like 'How come I can't have control?'"

It's an underreported problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fecal incontinence affects one in three people. However, researchers estimate that number is even higher, as many individuals don't come forward with their problems, leading to issues going unaddressed.

After that, Bernie found Denver-area doctor Dr. Carlene Chun, a gastroenterologist.

"The idea of things that are accidental coming out has such a huge impact on people's quality of life," said Chun, who works at Peak Gastroenterology in Greenwood Village.

People often isolate themselves and even miss out on work because they need 24/7 access to a bathroom at any given time.

Not only that, but Chun says "people will not say that they have it.

"You have to learn to ask, 'Do you have it? And are you struggling?'" she said.

There was hope for Bernie. Chun recommended a stimulator device, which is a treatment she highly regards.

"We just stimulate the peripheral nerve that feeds the pelvic floor and helps to wake up that area."

Uncontrollable leakage can impact anyone, says Chun, and any age. It usually is a sign of something going on with the GI tract.

"The implant has helped me immeasurably," said Bernie, who has had the device since 2021. Both Bernie and Chun recommend talking about the issue as a first step.

"I'm here really to tell people that you're not alone. You don't need to suffer in silence," said Chun.

Bernie seconds that.

"It feels really good just to know there are options. I have to know there's an avenue. There has to be help, otherwise you will get down," she said.

The device Chun uses is the same one that other medical professionals use to treat uncontrollable bladder leakage. For more information about that, click here.