Ganahl chooses Danny Moore as Republican Lt. gubernatorial candidate

By Jack Lowenstein

Heidi Ganahl, the Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate, picked her running mate.

She's chosen Danny Moore as her lieutenant governor candidate. He's a retired U.S. Navy master chief.

More recently, Moore was removed from Colorado's congressional redistricting commission after saying there was massive voter fraud and former President Donald Trump won the election in 2020.

Ganahl says Moore shares her vision to lower Colorado's soaring cost of living, gas prices and crime rates.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 10:35 AM

