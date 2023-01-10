More funding is the key to finishing Eagle Valley Trail

Imagine landing at Denver International Airport, getting on your bike, then riding your bike... to Aspen. Yes, this is an absurd proposition, but we know some of you bike nuts out there would be down for that challenge.

CBS

Right now, Kevin Sharkey, Trails Program Manager for Eagle County has a challenge of his own. He's working to finish up the uncompleted portions of the Eagle Bike Path trail which would be necessary if you wanted to do that bike ride from hell sometime in the distant future.

The trail is estimated to cost more than $30 million in total and is largely complete, but the remaining sections have dropped that cost to $26.5 million. The last spots to get filled out are Dotsero to the Gypsum Duck Ponds, Horn Ranch to Edwards, EagleVail to Dowd Junction, and Dowd Junction to Minturn.

Sharkey says this has only gotten tougher over the years to finish.

"Inflation over the last year or two really set overall project cost up about 40%... was like moving the goalposts for us," Sharkey explained.

The trail recently received $2 million from the federal government and has found funding from grants and county operations along the way. But they're still relying on the help of donors to help create a seamless bike path through some of the most beautiful parts of Colorado for everyone to use.

CBS

"It doesn't matter how much money you make or where you live, this ability that everybody can use," Sharkey said.

The trail is estimated to be completed by 2024, assuming final funding is found.