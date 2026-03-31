Funding approved to maintain downtown Denver police presence

A $7 million grant will keep a dedicated team of police officers patrolling downtown Denver through 2027, city officials said.

The funding, approved by the Denver Downtown Development Authority board, continues the city's Downtown Safety Action Plan, launched in 2025 to increase police presence and expand outreach in the city's core. The plan created a unit of 10 officers focused on areas around Union Station, the Colorado Convention Center and 16th Street.

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Police say the effort is making an impact. Over the past year, they say motor vehicle theft in downtown Denver has dropped 55%. Response rates have increased 64% for open drug use and 167% for shoplifting. Officers have also made 118 warrant arrests and seized 73 illegal weapons.

Officer Siena Riley said when the unit first began patrols, much of the focus was on cleaning up the area.

"When we first got out there, there was more homelessness and drinking out in public," Riley said.

Officer John Singapuri said the increased presence has helped bring more stability to the area.

"With the increased police presence, it has helped run things a lot smoother," he said.

Police say having officers consistently assigned to the downtown area has improved response times and built stronger relationships with businesses.

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City officials note that while some crime metrics are improving, increased police visibility can also lead to more incidents being reported.

"There's a combination of decreasing crime, but also more people feeling comfortable reporting issues," said Bill Mosher, a consultant to the mayor's office. "It's a bit of a double-edged sword."

Some residents say they've noticed the difference.

"It's been a lot more welcoming and active," said Haley Mendoza.

Adam Smith, who recently moved back downtown, said, "It's been a night-and-day difference compared to a couple years ago."

Officials say maintaining that progress will require continued investment and consistent enforcement.