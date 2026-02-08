Denver wants to bring first full-service restaurant to Civic Center Park

The City of Denver wants to bring the first-ever full-service restaurant to Civic Center Park.

In early 2024, the city contracted with Studio Gang to plan major renovations and improvements to the park, including work on the Greek Theater, the Central Promenade and South Plaza.

Officials say the park will be the "outdoor, geographic core of the city: linking cultural and civic institutions to neighborhoods and business districts with even more spectacular, beautiful spaces."

City of Denver

The historic McNichols Building at Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street is already undergoing renovations. Denver Arts and Venues has issued a request for proposals from experienced restaurateurs interested in leasing the first floor space and outdoor patio.

"This project, part of a broader effort to activate Civic Center Park, presents a rare opportunity for a restaurateur to become a cornerstone of a significant high-profile revitalization effort in Denver," said Jen Morris, chief of staff at DAV. "Bringing this amenity to Downtown Denver's front lawn will create a welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike for years to come."

DAV is offering hard hat tours to interested restaurateurs. Those interested can find instructions for submitting a proposal here. Proposals are due by noon on March 27.

McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver, Colorado Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

In addition to the restaurant, the city says the McNichols Building will house a tenant museum and an arts marketplace.

The city plans to schedule the restaurant's opening to coincide with the grand opening of Civic Center Park in Fall 2027.