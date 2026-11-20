Some lanes of southbound I-25 were blocked for a fuel spill near C-470 south of the Denver metro area on Friday morning, causing some issues during the commute.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene after a fuel tank detached from a commercial vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-25.

Some lanes of southbound I-25 at C-470 were blocked due to a fuel spill early Friday morning. CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation rerouted traffic around the spill as some lanes were blocked during cleanup operations.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, crews had transferred all remaining fuel, about 50 gallons, from the damaged tank just before 7 a.m.