Doorbell camera images show burglar who ran off after confrontation inside western Colorado home

Police in Fruita on Tuesday released images from a doorbell camera that show a person who snuck into a home over the weekend. Investigators are hoping the public will help them identify the criminal.

Fruita Police

It happened on the 400 block of Pisces Circle in the northeast part of the western Colorado town early on Sunday morning.

The images show what appears to be a man wearing a hoodie and a mask over his chin. Police say he entered the home illegally in the middle of the night after possibly trying doors and windows. Authorities were called to the property but were not able to capture the burglar.

Fruita Police

That's because they say he ran off after the homeowner confronted him.

There was no reported damage in the crime and no one was hurt.

Anyone who has information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-241-STOP or submit a tip online at 241stop.com. Fruita police can also be contacted directly at their non-emergency number: 970-242-6707.