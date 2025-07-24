From Burst to Break in Colorado's Summer Monsoon

There are two faces to The North American Monsoon. What is know as a burst and a break.

For the past three days, monsoon flow into Colorado has been in what is known as a "burst" phase. Creating a stretch of wet, stormy, soggy and typically cooler weather.

Coming up for the weekend, the Rockies will transition into the "break" phase of the Monsoon. This is a period where rainfall is significantly reduces or cut-off completely.

With less moisture and cloud cover, the "break" characteristically is a lot warmer as well. This will be the case for Colorado starting this weekend into the first half of next week. Where, for example, Denver will see about 5 days in the 90s from Friday through Tuesday. With upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday! Another surge in the monsoon is expected by the middle of next week.