From Burst to Break in Colorado's Summer Monsoon

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Heavy rain possible with afternoon thunderstorms in Colorado
Heavy rain possible with afternoon thunderstorms in Colorado

There are two faces to The North American Monsoon. What is know as a burst and a break.

burstbreak-monsoon.png

For the past three days, monsoon flow into Colorado has been in what is known as a "burst" phase. Creating a stretch of wet, stormy, soggy and typically cooler weather.

dave-national-futurecast.png

Coming up for the weekend, the Rockies will transition into the "break" phase of the Monsoon. This is a period where rainfall is significantly reduces or cut-off completely.

dave-national-futurecast2.png

With less moisture and cloud cover, the "break" characteristically is a lot warmer as well. This will be the case for Colorado starting this weekend into the first half of next week. Where, for example, Denver will see about 5 days in the 90s from Friday through Tuesday. With upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday!  Another surge in the monsoon is expected by the middle of next week.

extended-pm.png
Dave Aguilera

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

