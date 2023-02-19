Friends and family still search for answers on murder of Kelly Acosta as case grows colder

Kelly Acosta's friends and family hoped that when he was gunned down six years ago, Aurora police would soon hold the person who did it responsible. Instead, it's been a long agonizing wait.

"There are so many people that loved Kelly and so many people that he touched," said Tim Robles, Acosta's friend.

He says Kelly was taken from this world too soon.

"He lived a short life but a damn good one," he said.

On Feb. 18, 2017 at approximately 4 a.m., Kelly Acosta was found lying on the ground in his apartment complex near E. Quincy Avenue and S. Parker Road bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Friends say Acosta was at home when heard a commotion. He ran out to the parking lot to confront the suspect and was shot by a Black male suspect.

The suspect fled possibly in a white vehicle.

Robles says he wants to hold whoever killed his friend responsible, but six years later the case is growing colder.

"Leads have dwindled," he said.

He is hoping that DNA found at the scene combined with genealogical detective work will be able to provide some new leads.

"It's another avenue we're looking into," Robles said.

The initial DNA testing yielded results that are not viable for genealogical tracing, so they want to get new testing done but are looking for ways to fund it.

"When it comes down to it, with as many friends and family as he had, here in the state if we did a fundraiser of something just to get the funds for the DNA lab, they would have no problem helping us out with it," Robles said.

Until then, their best bet is someone talking to the police. Robles says he's confident the answers are out there.

"Someone knows something. You can't go around in 2023 without someone knowing something and knowing who's responsible," Robles said.

If you know anything about the murder of Kelly Acosta, detectives urge the public to contact the Aurora Police Department.