Colorado family pushes for justice after Thornton man allegedly killed by teen DUI driver

It's been nearly four months since a father of eight in Colorado was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. His loved ones say they want accountability for his death.

Thornton resident Derrick DeLeon is trying to find comfort in the little moments following the death of his best friend,35-year-old Christian Santamaria.

"I come here once a week," said DeLeon, speaking with CBS Colorado at the cemetery where Santamaria is buried. "I feel like it's my safe haven."

Santamaria was hit and killed while crossing the intersection at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard on March 20, just after 11 p.m. He was driving his car home when another vehicle crashed into his passenger side door as he was turning southbound at the intersection.

"Knowing that he's not going to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle, knowing that he's not going to be able to be the best man at my wedding," said DeLeon. "My biggest thing is to honor him in the ways that I can. It kinda helps keep me sane."

"He was hilarious. He was a good guy. He was always cracking jokes. He was our biggest cheerleader," said Audrianna Bonney, another one of Santamaria's best friends, whom she considered like a brother.

18-year-old David Mendez Reyes is now facing multiple charges for vehicular homicide in Santamaria's death, including reckless driving and driving under the influence.

A preliminary hearing set for this week, July 17, was continued to August.

"He really took a big piece when he took Christian," said Bonney.

Family says it was frustrating to learn the suspect was driving with nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol and other narcotics in his system.

According to an arrest affidavit, when officers arrived on the scene, Mendez-Reyes was naked and acting erratically as he reached for the driver's window of one of the vehicles that was found on fire at the scene.

"I think that's one of the main reasons why he should be held accountable and not be out here walking around like he is," said Bonney.

While they wait for the next steps in this case, Santamaria's family is urging others to take more responsibility when they get behind the wheel.

"Underage, under the influence, it's unfortunate," said DeLeon. "It's unfortunate we have individuals that just really take life for granted in that way because you're putting not just yourself in danger. [That] could've been anybody."