Death of 97-year-old Colorado woman left out in freezing temperatures ruled homicide

The death of a 97-year-old Colorado woman who froze to death in El Paso County has been classified as a homicide after autopsy records revealed she was left out in the freezing cold by a family member.

El Paso deputies found Corrye Brewer at an abandoned house at the end of January. She was left without her walker, a phone or any way to find proper shelter.

"Our grandmother is deceased, and somebody needs to be held accountable for that," said Brewer's grandson Paul. 

Shari Robinson, Brewer's granddaughter, said, "We just want it brought out to the light. She is gone, and we hope that someone would take the time to provide answers for the family."

Those family members said Brewer has 11 children who live all across the country now. But they also said they do not speak with the family members Brewer was living with at the time. They have not responded to calls from the media.

