Two Freeze Warnings for Denver Metro Area

After a wild day of snow, rain, hail and strong wind on Monday cold/dry air is oozing into the state Monday night into Tuesday. With the clearing skies temperatures will be dropping big time bringing in the first hard freeze of the season for the Mile High City and the surrounding suburbs.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the cold expected to develop Tuesday morning and again on Wednesday morning.

There is a Freeze Warning in place from 2am to 10am Tuesday morning for the Denver metro area and several communities in the northern I-25 corridor from Fort Collins south to Monument. Temperatures will be dropping down from 25 to 32 degrees around the area. Highs later in the day on Tuesday should warm up into the mid to upper 40s for a chilly day.

Another Freeze Warning is posted for Tuesday night 10pm to Wednesday morning 10am. That night will be even colder with overnight lows dipping down to 18 to 28 degrees. That is a hard freeze.

Wednesday will warm back into the 50s around the Denver metro area with the mid-week sun.