Freeze Warning in place for Denver, Boulder midnight through 9 a.m. Friday

The snow is gone and we are now in for our first bitter night of the season here in Denver. Clear conditions are expected overnight. The lack of cloud cover will keep us without any insulation and we are in for a cold night.

CBS

A Freeze Warning will be in place from midnight through 9:00 am for the Denver area and Boulder as temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s on Friday morning. Cover your flowers if you have any and disconnect your hoses. We're getting to that time of year that we need to get our sprinkler systems taken care of.

After our very cold morning, we warm up quickly to the low 60s and should have a beautiful sunny afternoon.

CBS

We stay warm and sunny through the weekend and we aren't expecting any haunting weather for Halloween.