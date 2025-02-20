"It was a gamechanger for us;" Free service helps Coloradans become homeowners

If you're in search of a home in Colorado, you know navigating the process can be tough. Our state is one of the most expensive in the nation when it comes to owning a home, according to data from Debt Wave. The Oakwood Homebuyers Club is making homeownership attainable, free of charge.

20-year-old Caidynce Aluise and 21-year-old Aiden Hardy are living proof. They're newly engaged, and as of this year, new homeowners.

Colorado couple Caidynce Aluise and Aiden Hardy become homeowners CBS

"Having a home has just been amazing. Being able to own a home and paying toward something we actually own has been something we've been looking for," Hardy said.

Like many buyers, their search took time. The couple had been looking since 2023, jumping from rental to rental. "For six months, we were living with my in-laws to save up. We were in two rentals, one for 15 months and one for 12 months," Aluise added as they toured their new home. "We sat down, and we did the math, and we looked at how much we were putting toward a place that we didn't even own and for being there 12 months. It was equivalent to a down payment on a house. We couldn't fathom spending that much money on a property."

That's where Oakwood Homebuyers Club Manager Connie Demos stepped in. She calls herself a "dream maker." Demos helped the young couple navigate through the home buying process.

Oakwood Homebuyers Club Manager Connie Demos helps Colorado couple Caidynce Aluise and Aiden Hardy become homeowners CBS

"I'm just so proud of them," said Demos. "Here's these very young people who have this goal in mind and I think guidance is just what they needed. Paying all your bills, budgeting, preparing for what that estimated payment is going to be. We created an action plan, a roadmap of hey, here's the things that you really need to focus on throughout the process of your home being completed."

She continued, "Our whole focus is on affordability. We know in Colorado how expensive housing has gotten for people. And it scares me how much people think homeownership is out of their reach."

"The Homebuyers Club was a game changer for us, working with Connie specifically. She went above and beyond for us, and I don't think we could've done it any other way. She helped us with receiving a grant to help with down payment and costs and the incentive we got with Oakwood. We paid about $467,000 for our home," said Aluise.

Now, these lovebirds are looking forward to their next big milestone in life, "Building equity and eventually starting a family here once we get married."