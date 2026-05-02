Free motorcycle school sharpens skills of Colorado riders

Colorado resident Alan Humes has been riding motorcycles for decades. But this weekend, he's taking his bike to motorcycle school. It's a free event put on by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department.

Humes, who works for Arapahoe County's parts department, says he's been riding for around 40 years. He says classes like these are helpful to everyone, even those who have been riding for a long time.

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"It's easy to get complacent about the safety aspect of it," said Humes. "So classes like this help me to keep that fresh in my mind as I ride out there in traffic and on the public roads."

"We're teaching them some advanced techniques and things that will keep them safer on the roads, things that they may not have learned in the past, but definitely things that will help them further their riding," said Deputy Dennis Dempsey, a deputy sheriff with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office motorcycle unit.

The skills learned or sharpened in these classes can be lifesaving. Deputy Dempsey says motorcycle deaths are on the rise across the country.

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"In 2024, there were over 6,000 fatalities involving motorcyclists," said Dempsey. "That is a very, very high number. It's one of the highest numbers since 1975, I believe."

The 2-day school is free of charge.

"I would pay for this class if it was for a fee. I would, because I get enough out of it that it's worthwhile for me," explained Humes.

And it's open to employees of Arapahoe County, the City of Centennial, or the Towns of Bennett or Deer Trail, as well as their immediate family members.

"Our goal is to expand this and open it up to the public," Dempsey explained.

But for now, he said, "If we can keep at least one rider out of a crash, we've done our job."

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department will host the event again on June 13 and 14.