Free speech pathology program at Metropolitan State University of Denver helps children find their voice

Finding help for nonverbal children or children with speech delays can be expensive, but one program in Colorado is working to help every child find their voice.

Abby Marroon is a graduate student at MSU Denver studying speech-language pathology. She's been working with four-year-old Monty Manley since last year when his mother, Linda Baker, said she noticed Monty was having trouble expressing himself.

CBS

"He wasn't verbalizing much at all comparatively to his friends and other kids that would hang out," said Baker.

When they had him assessed, they discovered Monty had a little bit of a speech delay. He needed speech therapy but there was an obstacle Baker had to consider.

"We would have had to probably find a private pay, speech therapist. And that's hellaciously expensive," said Baker.

Monty was already going to school at the Early Learning Center on the Auraria campus. When Baker shared her dilemma with the staff, they told her she was in luck.

"They said we've got this program where they can come in and, just like, in the classroom, and help him with his speech stuff," she said.

CBS

That's when Monty was connected with Marroon. Marroon is part of an MSU Denver program that gives parents and kids free speech therapy from grad students looking for real-world experience.

Marroon said it's good for parents like Baker and it's going to make her a better speech pathologist.

"It's just really setting me up for success," she said.

Marroon said after a year Monty's speech has improved drastically.

"It's, you know, very heartwarming to see the growth in them," she shared.

Baker said it was the best gift she could have asked for.

"I just really appreciate Abby. Watching him grow and develop in this way in such an important way, at such a crucial age has been awesome," said Baker.