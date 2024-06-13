Frederick police officer charged, accused of pistol-whipping suspect during arrest in Colorado

A Frederick police officer is facing several charges after allegedly pistol-whipping a suspect during an arrest in Colorado. The arrest and alleged assault happened on April 28.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges against Frederick Police Officer Trevor McCourt on Tuesday. Those charges include second-degree assault, first-degree official misconduct and reckless endangerment.

The Frederick Police Department terminated McCourt on June 6 following an internal investigation into the incident for violations of the department policy related to the use of force standards of conduct.

According to the Weld County District Attorney's Office, McCourt is accused of "striking a suspect with the muzzle of his firearm during" the arrest.

According to the Frederick Police Department, McCourt watched a vehicle without a license plate, traveling at a high rate of speed, fail to stop at an intersection stop sign at the William Bailey Ave. and Majestic St. intersection. When McCourt tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver increased speed and went through a traffic light. After a short pursuit, the suspect ran away from the scene at a dead end in the road.

Officers located the suspect hiding behind a trash can. While attempting to take the suspect into custody, Frederick police said "McCourt struck the suspect on the side of the head with the muzzle of his firearm, causing the suspect to fall to his knees."

The suspect, a 35-year-old white male, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment to his injuries, mainly a cut to his head. Once treated at the hospital, the suspect was booked into the Weld County Jail.

McCourt was placed on administrative leave after other officers reported his actions. He was employed with the Frederick Police Department from Sept. 3, 2023, to June 6.

McCourt was taken into custody in Douglas County on Wednesday and posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 28.

Frederick is located about 28 miles north of Denver in Weld County.