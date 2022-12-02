Franktown Elementary closed Friday due to power outage caused by wind
Franktown Elementary School was closed on Friday due to a power outage caused by high winds. Franktown Elementary is located in the Douglas County School District at 1384 N Hwy 83.
According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, a cold front moving across Colorado on Friday will bring snow to the mountains and gusty winds almost statewide.
He declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday and said the strongest wind along the Front Range will be found west of Interstate 25 and south of C-470 in Douglas County. Gusts have the potential of reaching over 65 mph in these areas.
