Watch CBS News
Local News

Franktown Elementary closed Friday due to power outage caused by wind

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fierce wind will howl at times through Friday afternoon
Fierce wind will howl at times through Friday afternoon 02:15

Franktown Elementary School was closed on Friday due to a power outage caused by high winds. Franktown Elementary is located in the Douglas County School District at 1384 N Hwy 83.

franktown-elementary.jpg
Franktown Elementary School on Friday   CBS

According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, a cold front moving across Colorado on Friday will bring snow to the mountains and gusty winds almost statewide.

He declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday and said the strongest wind along the Front Range will be found west of Interstate 25 and south of C-470 in Douglas County. Gusts have the potential of reaching over 65 mph in these areas.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.