Frank Raymond arrested for sexual assault on a child, police believe there may be more victims

Thornton police have arrested Frank Raymond for sexual assault on a child. Investigators believe there may be more victims. 

Raymond, 30, is accused of having other aliases, including Arya Magi, Seven and Phase Institute. 

Police said the alleged incidents occurred between June 2, 2021 and Aug. 12 of this year. Anyone with information about Raymond is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5124.

