Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Colorado, totaling $800,000 in prizes on Christmas Eve

Four players who purchased Powerball tickets in Colorado received a huge surprise when they turned out to be winners in the drawing on Christmas Eve.

According to the Colorado Lottery, the winners took home prizes ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 in the drawing. A player who purchased a ticket in Arkansas won the $1.82 billion jackpot on Christmas Eve, the second largest U.S. lottery prize ever.

The biggest winner in Colorado will take home a $500,000 prize, thanks to a ticket they purchased at the King Soopers located at 1070 W Baptist Rd. in Colorado Springs. Another ticket sold in Colorado Springs, this one at the Circle K at 3211 Centennial Blvd., scored the winner $100,000.

In southern Colorado, a ticket purchased at the Alta Convenience located at 504 S. Prairie Ave. also brought the winner a $100,000 prize.

Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Lonetree.

To claim their prizes, the winners must either bring their winning tickets and a valid government issued photo ID to one of the four claims centers, claim the prize online, or mail a completed Colorado Lottery Prize Claim Form and a signed winning ticket to Colorado Lottery.

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Monday, Dec. 29, with a jackpot worth $33 million.