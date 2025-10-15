Four Mile Historic Park offers fall fun within the City of Denver

Nothing promotes the spirit of the fall season more than a good pumpkin festival. Four Mile Historic Park is hosting its annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival. All 12-acres of the park will be activated with fun fall activities, including wagon rides, face painting, and a Western-themed scavenger hunt.

"For all ages, I do recommend you stop by our Autumn Harvest Community Stage where we have a ton of different dancers and performances happening. Adults will particularly like that," said Morgan Gengenbach, Director of Operations at Four Mile Historic Park.

Four Mile Historic Park

There will be hundreds of pumpkins spread across the property from which to pick and lots of fall flavored treats. You can also enjoy the amenities that Four Mile Historic Park offers all throughout the year including a tour of the oldest standing house in Denver and panning for gold.

"We have two new goats who need names, and I definitely recommend that adults and kiddos swing by and do a little donation to help us pick their names," Gengenbach explained.

There will be a marketplace where you can search for handmade treasures, maybe start your holiday shopping.

"Four Mile Historic Park has been a great staple of Colorado history. It's a really good opportunity to get some fall festival fun in without having to leave the city. We're only about 4-miles from the center of Denver," Gengenbach.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival is Saturday, October 18 & Sunday, October 19, 2025 at Four Mile Historic Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.