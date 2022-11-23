Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Morgan police need help identifying a person of interest in shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fort Morgan police are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest in a shooting that happened on Monday. The gunfire happened after an argument inside the Note Bar near East Railroad Avenue and Main Street. 

co-fort-morgan-bar-shooting-transfer-frame-39.jpg
Fort Morgan police

Investigators said one man left the bar and then returned and started firing. 

No one was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Morgan Police Department. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.