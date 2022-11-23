Fort Morgan police need help identifying a person of interest in shooting
Fort Morgan police are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest in a shooting that happened on Monday. The gunfire happened after an argument inside the Note Bar near East Railroad Avenue and Main Street.
Investigators said one man left the bar and then returned and started firing.
No one was hit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Morgan Police Department.
